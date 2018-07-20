Donald Trump under fire from Critics over statement appeasing Vladimir Putin

American President, Donald Trump is under fire from critics in the United States including in his own camp for his statements – judged too appeasing towards Russian leader Vladmir Putin, during their summit in Helsinki.

In other news, the European Union has fined Google a record 4.34 billion euros in fines – a move that has angered the White House.

