Donald Trump under fire from Critics over statement appeasing Vladimir Putin

American President, Donald Trump is under fire from critics in the United States including in his own camp for his statements – judged too appeasing towards Russian leader Vladmir Putin, during their summit in Helsinki.

In other news, the European Union has fined Google a record 4.34 billion euros in fines – a move that has angered the White House.

You are watching the International Edition. Brought to you every week by the Euro News team. This week the show is presented by Ruth Lago and translated in English by Nyasha K Mutizwa. Welcome

