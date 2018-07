Well the World Cup came, and went. One World Cup ends, and another one begins, and that is the 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup which kicks off this Friday in San Francisco, USA.

Twenty-nine different nations will be taking part with 24 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams lined up. The continent has South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Uganda representing it, as they compete over the course of three days at the AT&T Park.