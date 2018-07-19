Eritrean press say its troops have withdrawn from Ethiopia border

Eritrea has withdrawn its troops from the heavily militarised border with Ethiopia as a “gesture of reconciliation” with its long-time foe, according to the pro-government Eritrean Press agency.

“It is imperative for all those who care about the long-term stability and economic viability of the region to do everything they can to help the two countries move beyond the senseless war that wrought so much suffering on both people,” the agency said on its Facebook page.

Ethiopia appoints ambassador to Eritrea

Earlier, Ethiopia’s state-affiliated Fana news agency said the country has appointed Redwan Hussien as the Ethiopian ambassador to Eritrea.

The former ambassador of Ethiopia to Ireland becomes Addis Ababa’s first representative in Asmara in two decades.

Ethiopia-Eritrea peace deal

Since signing an agreement in Asmara on July 9 to restore ties, Eritrean and Ethiopian leaders have moved swiftly to sweep away two decades of hostility since conflict erupted between the two neighbours in the Horn of Africa in 1998.

The rapprochement was triggered by the coming into office of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in April who announced he wanted to implement a peace deal that ended the war.

Both leaders have visited each other and Eritrea’s Isaias Afwerki this week reopened his country’s embassy in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia’s national carrier Ethiopia Airlines on Wednesday made its first flight to Asmara in two decades and was greeted by dancers waving flags and flowers as families separated by the war and the ensuing hostilities made an emotional reunion.