Equatorial Guinea: A country to be discovered [Travel]

In today’s Travel segment we focus on Equatorial Guinea.

Did you know that in 2015, Equatorial Guinea was highlighted as the world’s sixth least visited country? Yes, Equatorial Guinea has something of a reputation, with a history of failed coups, allegations of corruption, just to mention a few, but there is plenty to bring you to this country’s beautiful black-and-white shores.

The country’s tourism sector has become one of the most promising African destinations.

Africa’s only Spanish-speaking country is heading towards the right direction in its tourism strategy.

Elayne Wangalwa spoke to Monica Nchama the director of Tourism Development and Promotion. Take a look

