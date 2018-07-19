Equatorial Guinea: A country to be discovered [Travel]

The Morning Call
In today’s Travel segment we focus on Equatorial Guinea.
Did you know that in 2015, Equatorial Guinea was highlighted as the world’s sixth least visited country? Yes, Equatorial Guinea has something of a reputation, with a history of failed coups, allegations of corruption, just to mention a few, but there is plenty to bring you to this country’s beautiful black-and-white shores.
The country’s tourism sector has become one of the most promising African destinations.
Africa’s only Spanish-speaking country is heading towards the right direction in its tourism strategy.
Elayne Wangalwa spoke to Monica Nchama the director of Tourism Development and Promotion. Take a look
06:11
Africa prevails in the OPEC in member numbers [Business Africa]
02:26
Lesotho as ski destination [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Lebanese tourist sentenced to eight years in prison for Facebook post against Egypt
01:06
Equatorial Guinea grants opponents amnesty ahead of national dialogue
05:07
The value of sports tourism [Travel]
Go to video
Equatorial Guinea bans civil servants from foreign trips