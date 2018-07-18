Zimbabwe's opposition appeals to SADC ahead of election

Zimbabwe’s charismatic opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has an appeal for African observers.

After denouncing the lack of transparency in the printing of the ballot papers and demanding an independent audit of the electoral lists, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader is calling for an extraordinary summit in order to eliminate all doubts about the credibility of this long-awaited election on July 30.

“We have written to the Community of Southern African States calling for an extraordinary summit to break this deadlock and resolve this dispute because, as far as we are concerned, it is a dispute. We have a dispute, we are at an impasse, we are going through a crisis, we cannot have an election if we do not know where the ballot paper is, who printed it and its quality, Nelson Chamisa said.

Last week Chamisa decried the lack of impartiality in the “military vote”. Despite its fears, the opposition does not intend to boycott this election and even plans to obtain the opinion of the civil parties on its proposal for an extraordinary summit before the general elections.

“We are mobilizing people, we will meet with all structures, churches, civic organizations, unions, war veterans across the country to hear what they are saying about how to deal with this issue, he added.

On the Harare side, no reaction has be given so far, the candidate of the ruling party Zanu-PF, President Emmerson Mngagawa has eyes on the race. He pledged to hold the freest and fairest elections Zimbabwe has ever seen.