Tanzanian president says his party will remain in power forever

with AFP

Tanzania

Tanzanian president John Magufuli has said that his party will remain “in power forever.”

In a speech broadcast live on Monday night on radio and television, the Tanzanian head of state said the Chama Cha Mapinduzi,(CCM), is the ruling party and will remain in power forever and those who go against it will have problems.

The statement was made at the launch of a training center for party leaders, dedicated to the memory of Julius Nyerere, father of Tanzania’s independence and founder of the CCM.

The CCM is the ruling party, it will remain in power forever

Since coming to power in 2015, President Magufuli has been criticised by human rights and civil society organisations for his authoritarianism.

Critics accuse him of repressing opposition and freedom of expression.

