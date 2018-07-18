Nigeria's Ahmed Musa shortlisted for best goal of 2018 World Cup

Nigeria
Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa is in the race for the best goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia. His goal has been shortlisted along with the likes of Ronaldo, Messi and Modric.
The player’s second goal in Nigeria’s victory against Iceland in the group stages joins seventeen other contenders in a is contest to pick which one is the best.
It is the last individual accolade to be presented by the football governing body having already named the best player (Luka Modric, Croatia), best young player (Kylian Mbappe, France), top goalscorer (Harry Kane, England), top goalkeeper (Thibaut Curtois) and Fair play team of the tourney (Spain).
It is also a contest that is open to public voting. “Here is your chance to vote for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Goal of the Tournament, presented by Hyundai.
“Choose below from our shortlist of the best 18 goals at Russia 2018 and cast your vote. Voting will remain open until Monday 23 July, so don’t miss this opportunity to pick your favourite!” FIFA wrote on their website.
Relive Ahmed Musa’s goal vs Panama
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa's second goal in at the #WorldCup against Iceland has been nominated as one of the goals of the tournament.— SuperSport ⚽️? (@SuperSportTV) July 18, 2018
Visit the FIFA website to vote for the goal >> https://t.co/dzsvZzeesIpic.twitter.com/mFnacDnFYP
The seventeen other goal of the tournament contenders
- Nacer Chadli Goal (Belgium-Japan)
- Denis Cheryshev 1st goal (Russia-Saudi Arabia)
- Denis Cheryshev Goal (Russia-Croatia)
- Cristiano Ronaldo 3rd goal (Portugal-Spain)
- Philippe Coutinho goal (Brazil-Switzerland)
- Angel Di Maria Goal (France-Argentina)
- Artem Dzyuba goal (Russia-Egypt)
- Adnan Januzaj Goal (England-Belgium)
- Toni Kroos Goal (Germany-Sweden)
- Jesse Lingard Goal (England-Panama)
- Dries Mertens goal (Belgium-Panama)
- Luka Modric Goal (Argentina-Croatia)
- Lionel Messi Goal (Nigeria-Argentina)
- Nacho goal (Portugal-Spain)
- Ricardo Quaresma Goal (IR Iran-Portugal)
- Juan Quintero goal (Colombia-Japan)
