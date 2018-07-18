Lake Edward dispute; DRC officials in Uganda [The Morning Call]

Following the violence over the disputed waters of Lake Edward on the border between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, a delegation of the DRC is in Uganda in attempt to secure the release of Congolese fishermen arrested by Ugandan naval forces on the lake.

The Congolese governor of North Kivu province, Julien Paluku, sent a delegation from the DRC to try to secure the release of the 102 Congolese fishermen, arrested by Ugandan naval forces, on Lake Edward. A meeting between the two parties is scheduled for the 18th of July.