Kenya's Ministry of Tourism wants independent probe following death of 9th black rhino.

Kenya
The death of a ninth black rhinoceros in Kenya is controversial. Nine animals had been relocated from Nairobi National Park to Tsavo National Park in the east of the country. An operation which is not without risks but the death of the animals is rare.
Despite an initial assessment, which revealed that the rhinos had succumbed to too much salt water, the Ministry of Tourism requested a further investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.
“We realized that we need to pursue an independent investigation to identify what happened. Personally, I want to be convinced that it is not because of negligence and that the national wildlife service is competent,” said cabinet secretary for tourism Najib Balala.
Black rhinos only in Africa
In 2017, nine rhinos were killed in Kenya. There are 750 animals in this East African country. According to the UK-based conservation charity, Save the Rhino, there are less than 5,500 black rhinos left in the world, all living in Africa.
