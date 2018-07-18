Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara vows not to seek reelection [The Morning Call]

Two years from the next presidential election in Ivory Coast, a new coalition party has been launched. It is a re-modelling of the ruling party with The Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire (PDCI), one of the two major parties in the ruling coalition refusing to join the new alliance.

The new “unified party” of the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) was launched Monday in Côte d’Ivoire, by the Ivorian head of state, Alassane Ouattara,

The delegates of several political parties and personalities in favor of the new unified party adopted “unanimously” the statutes after an hour of debate, and appointed as leader Mr. Ouattara, who was the only candidate declared.