Equatorial Guinea's opposition and the govt granted amnesty [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
An opposition leader in Equatorial Guinea has called for the resignation of the government, accusing it of failing to honour President Teodoro Obiang Nguema’s promise to release prisoners.
General secretary, Convergence for Social Democracy (CPDS), (which is the second opposition party in Equatorial Guinea) Andres Esono Ondo, noted that thirteen days after a presidential decree on a total amnesty for political prisoners was announced by President Obiang, “no political prisoner has been released”.
Please click on the video to hear more on the story
06:11
