Changes to leadership of G5 sahel joint force [The Morning Call]

Mauritanian deputy chief of staff, General Hanena Ould Sidi, has been appointed commander of the G5 Sahel anti-jihadist force, succeeding Malian general Didier Dacko.

The decision to replace General Dacko and his Burkinabé deputy, Colonel Major Yaya Séré, was taken at a G5 summit held on the sidelines of the last AU summit in Addis Ababa early July. The g5 comprises of Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad and was formed to counter the influx and activities of terrorists in the sahel region.

So, what has necessitated the new changes at the helms of affairs of the G5 force and are there new expectations or plans?

Abdoul Salam Diagana, Communication manager of the G5 regional force discusses these and more with Jerry Bambi and Barbara Loundou on the programme.