Obama scores praise for hope-filled 2018 annual Mandela lecture

South Africa
Former president of the United States, Barack Hussein Obama, has advocated that the world must continue to exude the legacy of anti-apartheid hero, Nelson Mandela.
Obama, delivering his first big speech since leaving office, stressed the impact that Mandela made in the lives of people that lived far away from South Africa.
As guest speaker at the 16th Annual Nelson Mandela lecture (the 2018 edition marking the centennial of Madiba’s birth) which took place in Johannesburg, Obama tracked the enormous social and democratic progress the world has made in the 100 years between Mandela’s 1918 birth and 2018.
Obama said: “Madiba’s light shone so brightly … that in the late seventies he could inspire a young college student on the other side of the world to re-examine my own priorities – to reconsider the small role that I might play in bending the arc towards justice.
“And now an entire generation has now grown up in a world that by most measures has gotten steadily freer, healthier, wealthier, less violent and more tolerant during the course of their lifetimes. It should make us hopeful.
“Let me tell you what I believe. I believe in Nelson Mandela’s vision, I believe in a vision shared by Ghandhi and King. I believe in justice and in the premise that all of us are created equal.”
He went on to outline how the world has changed from one just emerging from a devastating war and in which most of what is now the developing world was under colonial rule.
He stressed that since the end of colonialism, the world had embraced a new vision for humanity, based on the principles of democracy, the rule of law, civil rights and the inherent dignity of every individual.
Twitter reacts to Barack Obama’s Mandela lecture speech
Strong, persuasive, clear, convincing, eloquent, articulate and charismatic… Barack Obama is practically flawless whenever he takes to the stage. What a speaker! Wow.?? #MandelaLecture #NMAL2018— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 17, 2018
Former USA President Barack Obama has my full attention. So well spoken. ✊?????#MandelaLecture— Lungile. (@Lungie_x) July 17, 2018
Barack Obama is like that ex that is liked by the family and still gets invited to family gatherings #MandelaLecture— David Mqehlana ❁ (@Mqehlana) July 17, 2018
He's not even reading his speech. There is no autocue. I can never get used to what a brilliant orator this statesman is! #MandelaLecture— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) July 17, 2018
What a great talk from Obama. Definetly something the young of South Africa needed to hear! #MandelaLecture— Sunbae (@mathbo_me) July 17, 2018
“There are many similarities between them, but unfortunately he cant dance like Madiba could” – Pres.— WB. Swales (Mr_Swales_) July 17, 2018
CyrilRamaphosaNew meme alert??... Obama's reaction #MandelaLecture #MandelaObama pic.twitter.com/bLGcTjG3Yv
President Obama concludes remarks in South Africa: “Madiba reminds us that no one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin.”— Thuso D Mosabala (@MosabalaThuso) July 17, 2018
“People must learn to hate. And if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love.” #MandelaLecture
01:45
Obama end 2-day visit to Kenya, calls for political unity in the country
00:52
Photos: Obama arrives in Kenya, meets Kenyatta and Odinga
01:20
South Africa's Anderson stuns Federer in Wimbledon quarter-final
Go to video
South Africa's Woolworths recalls frozen rice product amid listeria outbreak in Europe
Go to video
Charter plane crashes in South Africa, death and injuries reported
Go to video
Beyonce and Jay-Z to headline Mandela anti-poverty concert in South Africa