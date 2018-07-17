Mozambique: Classes taught in local languages

Mozambique
Students located a hundred kilometers north of Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, are part of a cultural revolution.
These children are not learning in Portuguese, the official language of Mozambique, but in changana, one of the 42 local languages of the country.
The initiative is being implemented on children ages six to seven and aims to facilitate the first years of learning.
With bilingual education children are more active, because they master the language, they are not afraid to speak to the teacher. They communicate better in the local language
In Mozambique, Portuguese was adopted after colonization and is the general language of education.
Yet, according to the Ministry of Education, 90% of the 1.3 million children who enter school each year only speak the local language.
And the results are evident. Last year, the Maputo government launched a reform that extends primary education in local languages to the age 10, before moving on to all Portuguese.
05:32
"Wax in the City" : Spotlight on Afropolitan Fashion [This is Culture]
02:29
Togolese film industry back on the international scene
Go to video
Libyan soccer academy hunts for next stars
01:50
[Photos] 'Join politics': Macron tells Nigerian youth to emulate music legend Fela Kuti
05:10
Literature and diversity: When the heroines are black [This is culture]
05:06
Laetitia Ky's afro activism and Medina Dugger's tribute to JD O. Ojeikere [This is Culture - TMC]