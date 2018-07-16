Sierra Leone's president marks 100 days in office [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Mixed reactions are greeting Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio’s first 100 days in Office. While some supporters of the government say that president Bio has performed remarkably well amidst the country’s tough economic challenges, opposition supporters say that the government has done little to turn the economy around, promote political stability and cohesion in the country so far.
Africanews correspondent Eric Kawa is on the programme with us from Free Town.
