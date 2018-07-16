Jean Pierre Bemba named as presidential candidate in DRC [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Five weeks after his conviction for war crimes was overturned at the International Criminal Court. ICC, Jean-Pierre Bemba, the Former Democratic Republic of Congo Vice President has been nominated as his party’s candidate for upcoming presidential elections.
The Movement for the Liberation of Congo, MLC, named Bemba on Friday in a statement issued at the end of the party’s two-day congress. The DRC’s Presidential and legislative elections which are long overdue but have been postponed severally are due to take place on Dec. 23.
Go to video
Crisis-hit Anglophone Cameroon to partake in presidential polls – ELECAM
00:55
Jean Pierre Bemba's case back at the ICC
01:12
Malian court approves 24 presidential candidates, 6 rejected
00:59
Bemba expected back in DR Congo in July ahead of presidential elections
01:09
DRC: ''Bemba can return if he wishes''- official
01:23
Congolese authorities cancel passport of exiled opposition leader Katumbi