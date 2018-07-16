Welcome to Africanews

Jean Pierre Bemba named as presidential candidate in DRC [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

Five weeks after his conviction for war crimes was overturned at the International Criminal Court. ICC, Jean-Pierre Bemba, the Former Democratic Republic of Congo Vice President has been nominated as his party’s candidate for upcoming presidential elections.

The Movement for the Liberation of Congo, MLC, named Bemba on Friday in a statement issued at the end of the party’s two-day congress. The DRC’s Presidential and legislative elections which are long overdue but have been postponed severally are due to take place on Dec. 23.

