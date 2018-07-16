Welcome to Africanews

Cameroonian film festival sets off

with SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT - LINETTE BAHATI

Cameroon

It is considered to be one of Africa’s biggest film festivals. The aim is to promote African cinema.

L’Ecran Noire Film Festival held every year in Cameroon’s capital Yaoundé plays host to a wide variety of film productions from African directors

The theme this year, ‘Politics and cinema’.

The directer of the festival says it is like in every festival, you are looking for techniques which have fresh perspectives. But more importantly, particularly for African stories.

Film lovers and even celebrity actors believe that such kind of events demonstrate the potentiality of the African film industry.

In this year’s edition, 70 films were selected to compete.

The most coveted and the ultimate prize of the festival is the Ecran d’Or

