Photos: Obama arrives in Kenya, meets Kenyatta and Odinga

Kenya
Former U.S. President Barack Obama arrived in Kenya, on Sunday for the first time since leaving office in 2017. Obama is visiting Kenya for the fifth time, as a private citizen.
Obama attended a meeting at State House in Nairobi with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and his half-sister Dr Auma Obama.
He has also held talks with opposition leader Raila Odinga who recently agreed to work with Kenyatta after a prolonged and highly contested election period in 2017.
On Monday, he will inaugurate the Sauti Kuu Foundation’s project which comprises a sport , resource and vocational training centre in Kogelo, Siaya county and later fly to South Africa, where he will deliver the 16th Nelson Mandela annual lecture in Johannesburg.
Go to video
Obama releases summer reading list ahead of Kenya, South Africa trips
01:55
South Africa launches notes and coins for 100th anniversary of Mandela's birth
Go to video
Kenyans 'sponsor' MPs to World Cup final and present report on 'hosting international tournaments'
00:46
South Africa court postpones culpable homicide case of Zuma's son
01:20
South Africa's Anderson stuns Federer in Wimbledon quarter-final
Go to video
Kenya says Nairobi-Mombasa refined products pipeline ready for use