Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Photos: Obama arrives in Kenya, meets Kenyatta and Odinga

Photos: Obama arrives in Kenya, meets Kenyatta and Odinga

Kenya

Former U.S. President Barack Obama arrived in Kenya, on Sunday for the first time since leaving office in 2017. Obama is visiting Kenya for the fifth time, as a private citizen.

Obama attended a meeting at State House in Nairobi with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and his half-sister Dr Auma Obama.

He has also held talks with opposition leader Raila Odinga who recently agreed to work with Kenyatta after a prolonged and highly contested election period in 2017.

On Monday, he will inaugurate the Sauti Kuu Foundation’s project which comprises a sport , resource and vocational training centre in Kogelo, Siaya county and later fly to South Africa, where he will deliver the 16th Nelson Mandela annual lecture in Johannesburg.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..