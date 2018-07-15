DR Congo's new army chief subject of U.S., EU sanctions

Democratic Republic Of Congo
Congo’s President Joseph Kabila has appointed a new army chief who is under international sanctions for the violent repression of dissent, raising fears of an imminent crackdown.
State television reported on Sunday that Kabila had appointed General John Numbi to the role of inspector general of the Congolese Armed Forces. Numbi has been placed under sanctions by the United States, European Union and Switzerland for alleged killings of scores of civilians by forces controlled by him over several years.
His promotion was part of a reshuffle in which also saw General Gabriel Amisi, himself under sanctions for abuses and for selling weapons to rebel groups responsible for massacring civilians, was promoted to army deputy chief of staff.
Go to video
Kenya gets first woman Major-General: Fatumah Ahmed
Go to video
Trump saddened by Africa's vicious and violent conflicts
Go to video
Ugandan legislators to get sharpshooters and armoured cars for security
Go to video
Crisis-hit Anglophone Cameroon to partake in presidential polls – ELECAM
Go to video
Zimbabwe opposition will resist attempts to rig July 30 vote
Go to video
Zimbabwe's 2018 polls: Background to first post Mugabe-era vote