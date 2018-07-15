Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

France crowned 2018 FIFA World Cup champions, beating Croatia 4 - 2

France crowned 2018 FIFA World Cup champions, beating Croatia 4 - 2

France

France have been crowned World Champions 20 years after they won the accolade when the country hosted the tournament in 1998.

The Les Blues proved superior to their Croatian counterparts in the final game played at the Luzhniki stadium.

At the end of proceedings, France put four goals past Croatia, whiles the Croats could only manage to score twice.


You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..