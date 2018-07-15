France crowned 2018 FIFA World Cup champions, beating Croatia 4 - 2

France
France have been crowned World Champions 20 years after they won the accolade when the country hosted the tournament in 1998.
The Les Blues proved superior to their Croatian counterparts in the final game played at the Luzhniki stadium.
At the end of proceedings, France put four goals past Croatia, whiles the Croats could only manage to score twice.
⭐️⭐️#FRA— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2018
France have won the 2018 FIFA #WorldCup in Moscow! #FRACRO // #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/fZhmJmxjVh
Go to video
[FT] 2018 World Cup final: France (4) vs. Croatia (2)
Go to video
Argentina's Nestor Pitana to referee World Cup final
Go to video
Belgium and England reluctantly meet again in World Cup third place decider
Go to video
Exhausted Croatia must summon reserve strength for World Cup final against France
Go to video
Russia 2018: the World Cup where VAR made the difference
Go to video
African teams 'need focus on youth' to make World Cup progress