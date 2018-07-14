Photos: Eritrea president honoured by Ethiopia's Oromia region

Ethiopia
A horse, a shield and a spear – the prized possession of an Oromo traditional warrior – were gifts handed to visiting Eritrean leader Isaias Afwerki on his three-day visit to Ethiopia.
The “delightful” gifts were handed to him by Lemma Megerssa, president of Ethiopia’s largest and most populous regional state, Oromia.
Photos shared by the Chief of Staff of Ethiopian Prime Minister showed a visibly excited Afwerki with his gifts. This was his first visit to Ethiopia in two decades – a period during which both countries were on “war footing.”
Afwerki arrived at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa to a rousing welcome by top government officials led by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
