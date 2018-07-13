Trump vows to end Africa's 'vicious, violent' conflicts [The Morning Call]

US president Donald Trump speaking at a NATO summit press conference on wednesday vowed to help end “vicious and violent” conflicts on the African continent. “Africa right now has got problems like few people would even understand,” he says; promising that his goal was to build up the US military and “bring peace to the world”.

Now, his remarks have drawn sharp criticism on social media with some commentators on Twitter suggesting Mr Trump was reinforcing Western stereotypes of the continent.

On the programme with Africanews’ Jerry Bambi to examine Mr Trump’s comments, what they mean for Africa and the perception of the continent, is Africa and other international affairs analyst Calvin Dark. Calvin joined Jerry Bambi and Barbara Loundou on the programme from Washington DC.