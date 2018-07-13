Welcome to Africanews

Kenya gets first woman Major-General: Fatumah Ahmed

Kenya

President of Kenya on Friday (July 13) swore into office the country’s first woman Major-General in the person of Fatumah Ahmed. She had barely two years ago made history as the first woman Brigadier-General.

Fatumah, who works with the Air Force, thus became the first woman in the Kenya Defense Force (KDF) to rise to the post in the country’s over five decades of independent rule.

According to military rankings, a Major-General is a general officer ranking above a brigadier general and below a lieutenant general.

The president took the lead in celebrating Fatumah’s feat The president’s social media handles shared photos of the swearing in ceremony.

Most local news portals reported it as a breaking news item whiles Kenyans on social media platform Twitter joined in the celebration. Below are a few tweets in that respect.

