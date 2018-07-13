Welcome to Africanews

German court authorizes Puigdemont's extradition [International Edition]

Have NATO countries agreed to increase their military spending? After a two-day summit in Brussels US President Donald Trump says his allies have committed to spending more than 2 per cent of their annual output on defence budgets.

Meanwhile, a German court has authorised the extradition to Spain of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont. That means if Puigdemont is extradited he can only stand trial in Spain on corruption charges.

Also, Brexit has been thrown into disarray after a tumultuous few days in UK politics, with the resignation of senior government ministers within 24 hours.

These are some of the stories in the International Edition, a program that retraces the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa

