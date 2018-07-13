Cameroon's army indicted in extrajudicial killing of women, children [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Cameroonian army has been indicted in extrajudicial executions of two women and two young children. Amnesty International says its experts have gathered credible evidence that it was Cameroonian soldiers depicted in a new video.
The horrific incident in the video which emerged on social media this week and has been shared widely is believed to have taken place in Far North Region of Cameroon.
Amnesty international says extensive analysis of the weapons, dialogue and uniforms that feature in the video, paired with digital verification techniques and testimonies taken from the ground, all strongly suggest that the perpetrators of the executions are Cameroonian soldiers.
(Please be warned some images broadcast in the report is disturbing)
