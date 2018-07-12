Scientists record breakthrough in HIV treatment [The Morning Call]

A significant breakthrough may have been recorded in the search for effective treatment and cure for the deadly HIV virus. Scientists say a new HIV vaccine candidate has been trialled in humans and monkeys, with promising results.

Nearly 400 healthy, uninfected adults are reported to have mounted an immune response against the vaccine and tolerated it well, according to the latest study published in The Lancet.

It’s a quest that’s been nearly 40 years in the making. Lead researcher Dan Barouch from Harvard Medical School said the study was an “important milestone” in HIV research, but that the results should be interpreted with caution.

So are we one step closer to finding effective treatment for HIV?