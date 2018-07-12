Welcome to Africanews

Nigerian opposition parties form grand coalition [The Morning Call]

Nigerian opposition parties form grand coalition [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

Interesting developments in the politics in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, as parties ramp up plans and efforts toward the 2019 general elections.

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has formed an alliance with dozens of other parties in a bid to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election.

The coalition which includes a breakaway or faction of the governing party the APC, plans to field a single candidate.

The 39-party alliance, called the Coalition of United Political Party, says it wants to “rescue the nation from further decline” by forming a government of national unity.

The Morning Call is about you.

