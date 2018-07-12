Welcome to Africanews

Lesotho as ski destination [The Morning Call]

Lesotho as ski destination [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

In general when western tourists go to a country in Africa, it is usually to enjoy the sun. But they can also enjoy the snow. In Lesotho (a small landlocked country in South Africa) a ski resort wants to become a destination for skiers.

The Morning Call



