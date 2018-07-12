Lesotho as ski destination [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In general when western tourists go to a country in Africa, it is usually to enjoy the sun. But they can also enjoy the snow. In Lesotho (a small landlocked country in South Africa) a ski resort wants to become a destination for skiers.
Please click on the video to watch the report.
