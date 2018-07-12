Welcome to Africanews

Kenyan man jailed for dubious sale of cat meat [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

‘One man’s meat is another man’s poison’ they say. But this time, it is literally the case of “One man’s cat is another man’s meat?”. James Kimani, a Kenyan man has been jailed for two years for selling cat meat in Samosas.

He will serve the prison sentence for slaughtering cats and selling the meat to unsuspecting customers in Nakuru. He is also accused of slaughtering an animal from an designated area.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

