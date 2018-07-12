Kenyan man jailed for dubious sale of cat meat [The Morning Call]

‘One man’s meat is another man’s poison’ they say. But this time, it is literally the case of “One man’s cat is another man’s meat?”. James Kimani, a Kenyan man has been jailed for two years for selling cat meat in Samosas.

He will serve the prison sentence for slaughtering cats and selling the meat to unsuspecting customers in Nakuru. He is also accused of slaughtering an animal from an designated area.