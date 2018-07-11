Charter plane crashes in South Africa, death and injuries reported

An aircraft crashed outside the South Africa’s capital Pretoria on Tuesday, injuring 20 people with at least one in a critical condition, emergency medical services ER24 said on Tuesday.

ER24 posted a picture on its Twitter feed of passengers being helped out of a plane downed in a field.

UPDATE – Plane Crashes in South #Africa

- The accident took place near Pretoria, South Africa.

- More than 20 people have been confirmed injured.

- Emergency services have arrived to the scene.#PlaneCrash #SouthAfrica #Pretoria pic.twitter.com/fgBfTtbNSE — Mogadishu Update (@Magdashi3) July 10, 2018

