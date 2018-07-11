Charter plane crashes in South Africa, death and injuries reported

South Africa
An aircraft crashed outside the South Africa’s capital Pretoria on Tuesday, injuring 20 people with at least one in a critical condition, emergency medical services ER24 said on Tuesday.
ER24 posted a picture on its Twitter feed of passengers being helped out of a plane downed in a field.
UPDATE – Plane Crashes in South #Africa— Mogadishu Update (@Magdashi3) July 10, 2018
- The accident took place near Pretoria, South Africa.
- More than 20 people have been confirmed injured.
- Emergency services have arrived to the scene.#PlaneCrash #SouthAfrica #Pretoria pic.twitter.com/fgBfTtbNSE
More details to follow
