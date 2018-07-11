Welcome to Africanews

Charter plane crashes in South Africa, death and injuries reported

Charter plane crashes in South Africa, death and injuries reported

South Africa

An aircraft crashed outside the South Africa’s capital Pretoria on Tuesday, injuring 20 people with at least one in a critical condition, emergency medical services ER24 said on Tuesday.

ER24 posted a picture on its Twitter feed of passengers being helped out of a plane downed in a field.

More details to follow

