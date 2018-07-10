Two Mauritanian national dailies close operations [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In Mauritania, it is the end of a long history that began in 1975, as two national dailies Chaab and Horizons get off the newsstand.
The government ended the publication of the two national dailies and starting this week, the two newspapers in Arabic and French will only be available on the internet via the website of the Mauritanian News Agency (AMI).
So, what triggered the closure of the papers and what will be the fate of its several editorial and printing staff?
