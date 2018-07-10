'Distinguished Visitor': Nigeria’s midget actor honoured in Miami

Chinedu Ikedieze, one of Nigeria’s influential actors has been honoured in the United States where he was attending an event in the city of Miami, Florida.

Ikedieze, 40, as part of the honour was recognized as a “Distinguished Visitor” by the Miami-Dade County office of the Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners.

He was also handed a plaque, a certificate of recognition, customized pens and a symbolic key to the county.

In an Instagram post, the actor who has played lead roles in Nollywood – the country’s film industry – both as a child (due to his size) and an adult, shared a quote about belief in oneself and one’s abilities.

“From the bottom of my heart, I say thanks to Miami- Dade County office of the Mayor and the County Commissioners for honouring me as a DISTINGUISHED VISITOR to the City of Miami, Florida. You have just given me a KEY to more SUCCESS in life,” his post read in part.