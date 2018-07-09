South Sudan: Machar to be re-instated in his position

South Sudan’s former vice president Riek Machar is to be re-instated in his position as part of a peace deal to end a near five-year-old war that has devastated Africa’s youngest nation, the presidential press unit said in a statement on Sunday.

The agreement comes as the United Nations has given the warring parties, President Salva Kiir and his great rival and former Vice President Riek Machar, until the end of June to reach “a viable political agreement” or face sanctions.

“It has been agreed in principle that His Excellency Salva Kiir will work with his brother Dr. Riek Machar for the sake of peace and stability in Southern Sudan, and it has been agreed that we will have four Vice-Presidents. will remain in place and His Excellency Riek Machar will assume the position of first Vice President,” said Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

It has been agreed in principle that His Excellency Salva Kiir will work with his brother Dr. Riek Machar for the sake of peace and stability in Southern Sudan.

The government and rebels of South Sudan agreed to withdraw their forces from “urban areas” as part of a security agreement signed in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.

An agreement that follows the “permanent” cease-fire signed by the two main protagonists on June 27 which has revived hopes for bringing peace in the war-torn country.