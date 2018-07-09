Nigeria's ruling party APC splits, new faction emerges [The Morning Call]

The hopes of Nigeria’s ruling party the All progressives Congress (APC) of securing a second term in the 2019 general elections may have been threatened.

This comes after a faction of the party declared that it no longer supports the government of President Muhammadu Buhari describing it as incompetent. A group of politicians who were part of the APC in a news conference in Abuja on Friday said they had formed a new faction, called the Reformed-All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

The faction is led by former Buhari ally Buba Galadima.