At least six Tunisian security forces killed in ambush [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A terrorist attack was launched on Sunday in Jendouba border province, Tunisia, near its the border with Algeria. At least six members of Tunisia’s security forces were killed in that attack that the country’s interior ministry has confirmed.
According to the ministry, a national guard border patrol in the Ain Sultan area of the Jendouba border province “was hit in a landmine ambush and then assailants “opened fire on security forces” after the mine exploded.
Go to video
11 killed, seven missing as tensions rise in DR Congo's east
Go to video
Two workers killed in second attack on Libyan water plant
00:28
Bombings in Somalia's capital wound 13
Go to video
MTN Uganda says government security personnel raided its data centre
Go to video
Al Shabaab says Ethiopia armed clan militias, causing fight that left 17 dead
Go to video
Gunmen attack South Sudan humanitarian convoy, driver killed: UNICEF