At least six Tunisian security forces killed in ambush [The Morning Call]

A terrorist attack was launched on Sunday in Jendouba border province, Tunisia, near its the border with Algeria. At least six members of Tunisia’s security forces were killed in that attack that the country’s interior ministry has confirmed.

According to the ministry, a national guard border patrol in the Ain Sultan area of the Jendouba border province “was hit in a landmine ambush and then assailants “opened fire on security forces” after the mine exploded.