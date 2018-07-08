Mali presidential election campaign kicks off amid tight security

Mali
The official campaign to become president of Mali kicked off on Saturday under heightened security, three weeks before election day in the West African nation.
Mali’s incumbent president Ibrahima Boubacar Keita, who took office in 2013, and opposition frontrunner Soumaila Cisse are expected to be the two main candidates in the July 29 polls out of a field of 24 hopefuls.
Securing the election
More than 30,000 security and defence officers have been mobilised, according to the interior ministry, to “secure candidates on the ground and voting operations”, amid fears of possible jihadist attacks.
Mali has been badly hit by an Islamist insurgency in the north which has spread south and into neighbouring countries Burkina Faso and Niger despite peace efforts.
France, the former colonial overseer, intervened militarily in Mali in 2013 to help government forces combat al-Qaeda-linked jihadists but attacks have steadily worsened in recent years.
Last Sunday four civilians were killedand dozens wounded, including four French soldiers, in a bombing in northern Mali amid a spate of attacks.
More than 80 election observers from the European Union will be present for the polls, the EU Election Observation Mission in Mali said in a statement this week.
On Saturday, election posters were put up in various parts of the capital Bamako but an AFP journalist said there was little excitement at the moment.
Mali election officials end strike, easing fears for July 29 elections
AFP
Go to video
EU urges Zimbabwe to grant opposition ballot access to boost vote credibility
Go to video
[Explainer] Zimbabwe polls: Mnangagwa struggles with ghosts of Gukurahandi massacres
01:02
Buhari's party splits ahead of Nigeria's 2019 presidential elections
Go to video
Zimbabwe opposition says 'no election' without ballot paper deal
06:29
Terrorist attack leaves four dead in Gao, Mali [The Morning Call]
01:09
Malawian president says corruption reports "fake news"