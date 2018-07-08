Welcome to Africanews

Eritrea lines up Asmara streets with Ethiopian flags to welcome Ethiopia PM

Daniel Mumbere

Eritrea

Streets in the Eritrean capital Asmara have been lined with several banners welcoming the Ethiopian prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, who is expected to make a historic visit to the country.

The US Chief of Mission in Asmara, Natalie E. Brown tweeted pictures of several Ethiopian flags hoisted alongside Eritrean flags and banners reading ‘ Welcome Dear Brother Abiy Ahmed’ which she added were written in English, Amharic, Tigirinya and Oromiya.

Amharic is the official language of Ethiopia while Tigrigna is one of the languages spoken in Eritrea. Abiy who is Oromo is fluent in all four languages.

Several other social media users posted pictures showing roads, junctions and other key landmarks in Asmara adorned by the Ethiopian and Eritrean flags.

Following the historic visit to Addis Ababa by an Eritrean delegation last month, it was announced that Abiy would soon meet Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki.

[Explainer] Benefits of the Eritrea-Ethiopia peace deal

Eritrea and Ethiopia broke off diplomatic relations two decades ago, although Asmara has a permanent delegation in Addis Ababa representing it at the African Union, whose headquarters are in the Ethiopian capital.

Before the June visit, no Eritrean representatives had been part of an official visit for talks with the Ethiopian government since at least 1998.

Photo Credit: Natalie E. Brown

