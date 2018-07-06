Welcome to Africanews

Zambian varsity denies plan to offer courses on witchcraft [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

A controversy is hovering over a $340,000 grant given by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to the University of Zambia. The grant was given to develop a degree program on what is called ‘The Intangible Cultural Heritage’.

Now the question is what makes up the ‘The Intangible Cultural Heritage’. All over the social media it was about ‘witchcraft’.

And an alleged statement from the Zambia National Commission for UNESCO was quoted to have explained that Intangible Heritage comprises of many social practices and Witchcraft.

But this has been strongly refuted by the University. Professor Luke Evuta Mumba is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Zambia. He speaks on the issue with Africanews Morning Call anchor, Jerry Bambi.

