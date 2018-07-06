Ivory Coast's govt cabinet dissolved [The Morning Call]

Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly will appoint a new cabinet after the government resigned. It comes amidst division over the main political alliance’s nomination of its candidate in 2020 presidential elections. The cabinet was dissolved on Wednesday.

The two main parties in the ruling coalition, which are also Ivory Coast’s biggest political groups, are split over who gets to field the potential successor of President Alassane Ouattara.

A plan to turn the alliance into a single party has been delayed until after the elections because the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast, PDCI, said last month it wants to appoint its own coalition candidate.