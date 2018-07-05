Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

The Value of sports tourism

The Value of sports tourism

The Morning Call

Did you know the sport tourism market is a fast-growing sector of the global travel industry and equates to 800 billion US dollars annually?

Within this extraordinarily-resilient and multi-faceted industry, sports-related tourism is now presenting major opportunities for both emerging and mature destinations.

Research shows that sports fans are keen travellers and with sports events taking place all over the globe, the synergies between sport and travel are clear for all to see. It is therefore no surprise that the travel and tourism sector has among the largest sponsorship outlay in sports.

For destinations, it is no longer just about hosting major events; governments and tourism authorities now understand the power of sport and the effectiveness of sponsorship as a marketing tool to enhance the economy.

Rwanda has been defending its multi-million dollar deal to sponsor the Arsenal soccer team, telling politicians from European donor countries it is “none of their business”.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..