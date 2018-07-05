Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

[Photos] Ghana president in South Africa for state visit

[Photos] Ghana president in South Africa for state visit
with Agencies

South Africa

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo Addo arrived in South Africa on Thursday on the invitation of Cyril Ramaphosa for a state visit.

A statement from the South African presidency said, the visit aims to strengthen the already good political, economic and social relations that both countries enjoy.

Spokesperson to Ramaphosa Khusela Diko said both leaders will further discuss issues of mutual interest and concern at the continental and global levels, especially on security, peace and stability on the continent.

The two heads of state will also address the South Africa-Ghana Business Forum to explore further trade and economic cooperation.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..