The young Nigerians learning the art of voicing [The Morning Call]

The young Nigerians learning the art of voicing [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

A voice over class is in session at the Voice Academy in Lagos Nigeria. Students here are learning about breathing and counting exercises. For the next four weeks, they will be trained in verbal communication, voice manipulation and audio branding amongst other topics. The brainchild of the program is one of Nigeria’s leading voiceover artists Seun Shobo.

The creative and cultural industries in Africa, which includes, fashion, film, television, radio, music and much more have often been overlooked as legitimate avenues for boosting Africa’s economy. but that is slowly starting to change.

