Nigerian authorities restrict oil tankers to designated routes [The Morning Call]

Death toll from last week’s Lagos tanker explosion rises to 12. Authorities announces restriction of fuel tankers to designated routes across Lagos Nigeria’s commercial capital.
01:33
Two suspects arrested in Zimbabwe over Mnangagwa rally blast
06:03
Market fire kills at least 15 in Nairobi, Kenya [The Morning Call]
Twenty people in court in Ethiopia following grenade attack
Second person dies from Addis Ababa grenade attack
01:43
Ethiopia explosion: Six suspects in custody, as allies express support for Abiy's reforms
Several people killed in blast at rally supporting new Ethiopian leader