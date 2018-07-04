Malian court approves 24 presidential candidates, 6 rejected

The Malian Constitutional Court has increased the number of candidates who will run in the presidential race on 29 July.

Twenty-four candidatures were finally validated on Wednesday, as against seventeen last week.

However, six applications were rejected as against the previous number of thirteen.

Among the candidates validated are former Prime Minister Cheick Mohamed Abdoulaye Souad known as Modibo Diarra, former ministers Choguel Kokala Maïga and Mountaga Tall.

The candidature of religious leader Harouna Sankaré, elected from a locality in central Mali, was also validated, according to the ruling by the Constitutional Court.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Kéïta , opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé, former minister Mohamed Ali Bathily and businesswoman Djeneba N’Diaye are also among the list of candidates validated.

Last week, all unsuccessful candidates provided evidence that they had a complete list of elected officials supporting their candidacy as required by law, according to the court.

The official presidential campaign is scheduled to begin on July 7.

AFP