Eritrea president discusses regional developments, investment with UAE Crown Prince

Eritrea’s president Isaias Afwerki held talks with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed on Tuesday, which the Horn of Africa nation’s information ministry says focused on enhancing existing ties of cooperation between the two countries.

Eritrea’s information minister Yemane Meskel said the two leaders agreed to increase investment in different sectors including education, health, physical infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing among others.

Meskel added that the two leaders also discussed recent international and regional developments of mutual interest.

'President Isaias and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed exchanged views on recent international and regional developments & trends of mutual importance.

‘‘President Isaias and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed exchanged views on recent international and regional developments & trends of mutual importance,’‘ tweeted Meskel.

The two sides also agreed to further strengthen ongoing cooperation in education & health. President Isaias and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed exchanged views on recent international and regional developments & trends of mutual importance — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) July 3, 2018

Eritrea recently sent a delegation to Ethiopia to discuss the latter’s offer to resolve a border dispute that has lasted over two decades.

The United Arab Emirates crown prince also visited Ethiopia last month, where he pledged a total of $3 billion in investments, to specifically ease a biting foreign currency shortage and invest in tourism, renewable energy and agriculture.

Eritrea and Ethiopia broke off diplomatic relations two decades ago, although Asmara has a permanent delegation in Addis Ababa representing it at the African Union, whose headquarters are in the Ethiopian capital.