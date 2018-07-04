AU establishes body to tackle migration to Europe [The Morning Call]

Welcome to Africanews

with Jerry BAMBI

African leaders have created a body to help coordinate national policies on migration.

AU leaders agreed at 31st summit in Nouakchott Mauritania on Monday set up an organisation called the African Observatory for Migration and Development.

The body, Morocco has said will be based in its capital Rabat.

