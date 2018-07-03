31st AU summit ends in Mauritania with decisions on Libya, Somalia, S. Sudan

The 31st African Union summit ended in Nouakchott, Mauritania on Monday with advisory decisions on Libya, Somalia and South Sudan.

Twenty two (22) African heads of states, four prime ministers and two foreign ministers attended the two-day summit.

In a statement, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council said international actors should resume their efforts to implement a UN plan which aims to secure stability, territorial integrity and security in Libya.

The statement emphasized the humanitarian conditions in South Sudan and said the parties should fulfil their obligations.

On Somalia, it said the AU supports activities of its federal government in the transition period, while tasking the UN to finance the AU’s mission in Somalia.

Chairperson of the AU and Rwandan President Paul Kagame said the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement was among issues that topped the summit’s agenda.

Kagame said five more countries signed the agreement.