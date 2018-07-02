Terrorist attack leaves four dead in Gao, Mali [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Four civilians were killed in an attack targeting a French patrol in Mali on Sunday. According to the Mali’s defense ministry, at least 20 other people were injured in the attack, including eight French soldiers
An earlier statement by the defense ministry said that two French soldiers were among the dead, but it has since released an update noting that those killed were civilians.
A spokesman for the French military said there were no deaths among French troops when a car bomb was detonated in the city of Gao.
