Literature and diversity: When the heroines are black [This is culture]

Bridget UGWE

The Morning Call

In today’s culture segment we focus on an Afro-feminist blogger and author based in France, Laura Nsafou.

Her children’s book, “Like A Million Black Butterflies,” addresses race and bullying.

The book was released in 2017, following a successful crowdfunding campaign. For Nsafou, it’s due to the fact that people were supporting her on social media, as well as bookstores and libraries and schools expressing a strong interest for it.

As a writer, you always write the book that you would have liked to have as a kid...

Her hope is that people carry on having a conversation on diversity and what it means. Brigette Uzezi tells us more.

