C.A.R: Catholic church expresses grave concern over escalating violence

Grave concern by the catholic church in the Central African republic as violence escalates in spite of agreements signed with armed groups.

At the episcopal conference held last week in Bangui, Bishop Nestor Désiré Nongo-Aziagbia condemned the continuation of violence and said amnesty has no place in resolving the conflict.

He is reported to have said that ‘‘Amnesty will create more and more crisis and we do not want it anymore. Justice will have to be done and the State will have to get involved in the hunt for criminals’‘.

Attacks in Bambari, Ndélé and the Kaga Bandoro region have claimed dozens of lives in recent weeks.

On the night of Friday to Saturday, the Vicar General of Bambari was killed. Vice-president of the bishops of Central Africa said this is clearly a targeted assassination of those who denounce armed groups.

Calling on Central Africans to reconcile and in view of the latest violence in Bangui, Bambari, Kaga-Bandoro and Ndélé in recent weeks, Bishop Nongo- Aziagbia urged the population not to enter into the logic of a confessional conflict.

“This war of territory and money, in order to be able to establish it, we want to base it on religious facts and we oppose this’‘, he said.

Meanwhile, the bishops have welcomed the arrival of the Central Africa Armed Forces (FACA) in Bangassou, a symbol of a subtle return of state authority in some provinces.